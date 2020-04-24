Updated 32 mins ago - Health

Cuomo: WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that President Trump was right to criticize the World Health Organization's handling of the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

  • “The president says it’s the World Health Organization, and that’s why he’s taken action against them. Not my field. But he’s right to ask the question because this was too little, too late."

The big picture: President Trump announced last week the U.S. would halt funding to the WHO, saying the group was not aggressive enough in tackling the virus early on — specifically in managing information coming out of China.

By the numbers: New York recorded its third-straight day of fewer coronavirus deaths. Still, Cuomo said he's not willing to reopen the state, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that states need two weeks of flat or declining numbers.

Go deeper: Top U.S. WHO official defends group amid Trump administration attacks

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

Trump signs $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump signed a $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill on Friday that will add another $310 billion to the small-business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as provide billions in aid to hospitals and for testing.

What's next: Now that the bill has been signed into law, Congress and the Trump administration will focus on how quickly that money, particularly the replenished PPP funds, can get out the door.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Ina Fried

Apple, Google tweak contact tracing specs as launch nears

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Apple and Google announced a series of small changes to their coronavirus contact-tracing technology and shared additional technical details ahead of a launch in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: The system is likely to serve at the heart of major efforts around the world to use technology to detect potential coronavirus exposure, as it will be built into the two main smartphone operating systems.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)Arrow48 mins ago - Technology
Dan Primack

House Judiciary antitrust chair calls for temporary merger ban

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Merger activity has slowed to a trickle, but it's a raging river compared to what could be coming if some in Congress get their way.

Driving the news: Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who chairs House Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee, yesterday proposed a moratorium on all M&A activity outside of situations in which companies are bankrupt or on the brink of insolvency.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business