New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that President Trump was right to criticize the World Health Organization's handling of the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

“The president says it’s the World Health Organization, and that’s why he’s taken action against them. Not my field. But he’s right to ask the question because this was too little, too late."

The big picture: President Trump announced last week the U.S. would halt funding to the WHO, saying the group was not aggressive enough in tackling the virus early on — specifically in managing information coming out of China.

By the numbers: New York recorded its third-straight day of fewer coronavirus deaths. Still, Cuomo said he's not willing to reopen the state, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that states need two weeks of flat or declining numbers.

