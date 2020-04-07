40 mins ago - Health

Cuomo projects plateau in hospitalizations as coronavirus deaths surge

Marisa Fernandez

As the New York death toll surged to its highest one-day total on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo projected that the state is reaching a plateau in coronavirus hospitalizations due to strict social distancing measures.

The big picture: Daily ICU admissions, intubations and the three-day hospitalization rate have all decreased, Cuomo said Tuesday. The daily death toll jumped by 731 to 5,489 — the "largest single-day increase" — but Cuomo cautioned that number of deaths is a "lagging indicator" due to the length that most critical patients are in the hospital for.

What he's saying:

"We talk about the apex and is the apex a plateau, and right now we're projecting that we are reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations. You can see the growth and you see it's starting to flatten. Again, this is a projection. It still depends on what we do, and what we do will affect those numbers. This is not an act of God that we're looking at. It's an act of what society actually does."
— Gov Cuomo

By the numbers: New York has more than 130,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. At least 3,202 people have been killed by the virus in New York City, officially topping the death toll from 9/11, according to AP.

  • "Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is father, is a sister, is a brother. So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers," Cuomo said.

The big picture: Cuomo said that re-opening New York and returning people to work is "going to come down to testing." New York's Department of Health has approved an "antibody testing regimen" that tests blood to determine whether or not someone has previously had the virus and is no longer contagious.

  • Cuomo said that both the antibody tests and 15-minute rapid diagnosis tests must be "brought to scale" in order for them to make a difference.

Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo: Data suggests coronavirus curve may be flattening in New York

The total number of new hospitalizations, ICU admissions and daily intubations in New York have decreased each of the past three days — an indication that social distancing may be working, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The big picture: The governor's office has been tracking different models that predicted a peak of between 55,000 and 110,000 hospital beds needed for coronavirus patients in New York by the end of April. Data over the past few weeks suggests that hospitalizations may potentially be plateauing earlier than those models projected.

Fadel Allassan

Cuomo projects apex of coronavirus hospitalizations will be in 21 days

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared projections on Wednesday that suggest the state can expect to reach its "apex" for novel coronavirus hospitalizations in 21 days.

Why it matters: The number of cases in New York is expected to continue surging for weeks, even as President Trump suggests that parts of the country should lift social distancing restrictions by Easter — 18 days away.

Jacob Knutson

Cuomo: Trump's mandatory quarantine comments "really panicked people"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Sunday that President Trump's unexpected Saturday announcement of a possible "short-term" quarantine of New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut to curb the spread of the coronavirus "really panicked people."

Why it matters: Though Trump ruled out the mandatory quarantine later that day, Cuomo said people still called "all night long" asking about the comments and many likely fled the New York area — possibly spreading the virus further.

