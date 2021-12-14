Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) will be required to give back money from his $5.1 million book deal, Politico reports.

Why it matters: The decision from the state's Joint Commission on Public Ethics comes one month after it revoked authorization for Cuomo to profit from his memoir, which was published in October last year. State employees were revealed to have helped write the book even though initial approval did not allow for the use of state resources, per Politico.

Cuomo has 30 days to forfeit "an amount equal to the compensation paid to him" to the state Attorney General Tish James' office.

James' office will determine whether the money is allocated to the state or the publisher.

What they're saying: "JCOPE’s actions today are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law," Cuomo's attorney Jim McGuire said in a statement.