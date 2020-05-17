21 mins ago - Health

Cuomo demonstrates live coronavirus test at press briefing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said at a press briefing Sunday that not enough New Yorkers are getting tested for the coronavirus, even though the state has significantly scaled up its capacity.

Driving the news: Cuomo announced that New York is expanding its eligibility for diagnostic testing to include anyone who is returning to work as part of the state's "phase one" reopening — which includes people in construction, manufacturing and curbside retail.

The following categories are also eligible to receive coronavirus tests.

  • Any individual with symptoms
  • Any individual who has had contact with someone who has tested positive
  • Any individual who is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine
  • Any individual employed as a health care worker, nursing home worker, or first responder
  • Any essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working

The big picture: Cuomo, who had a doctor perform a test on him live at the press briefing in order to demonstrate how "fast and easy" it is, said that New York now has 700 testing sites — many of which are only processing one-third of their total testing capacity per day.

  • "That is the whole test," Cuomo said after the doctor administered the test up his nose. "I'm not in pain. I'm not in discomfort. Closing my eyes was a moment of relaxation. There is no reason why you should not get the test. And you don't even have to be New York tough to take that test."

The big picture: New York has so far conducted 1.3 million tests, which have found more than 350,000 cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

  • 28,323 people have died from the virus in New York, while 60,796 people have recovered.

Gottlieb defends CDC on testing after criticism from Peter Navarro

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb defended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's early efforts to develop a coronavirus test on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, rebutting claims by White House economic adviser Peter Navarro that the agency "let the country down."

What he's saying: "Even if the CDC had rolled out that test perfectly, there still wouldn't have been enough testing in place in the nation to do what we call 'sentinel surveillance' to try to detect this virus earlier," Gottlieb said.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 4,673,809 — Total deaths: 312,646 — Total recoveries — 1,714,869Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,474,127 — Total deaths: 88,898 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. Federal government: White House economic adviser Peter Navarro claims that lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus will "indirectly" kill more people than the virus itself.
  4. States: More businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  5. Public health: Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  6. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown until end of May — U.K. hires more than 17,000 contact tracers.
  7. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  8. Religion: Churches, mosques and temples livestream services.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Newsom says first responders will be first victims of state budget deficits

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the federal government has a "moral obligation" to provide funding for states in its next coronavirus relief bill, noting that police officers, health care workers and firefighters will be the first ones laid off as a result of massive budget deficits.

Why it matters: The House last week passed a bill that includes $500 billion for state governments and $375 billion for local governments. But the Trump administration and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have deemed it dead on arrival, signaling that they want to wait a few weeks until deciding on whether to pass another relief package.

