New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Wednesday that 6,175 mental health professionals have volunteered to help people cope with the emotional stress from the coronavirus pandemic through free online services.

Why it matters: Nine in 10 Americans are concerned about the coronavirus and half are worried about their jobs and ability to pay the bills, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index. 43% of Americans surveyed said their emotional well-being has declined in the past week.

What he's saying:

"No one's really talking about this. You know, we're all concerned about the immediate critical need, the life and death of the immediate situation — which is right. But don't underestimate the emotional trauma that people are feeling and the emotional health issues. ... 6,000 mental health professionals agreed to volunteer to provide mental health services for people who need it. How beautiful is that?"

— Gov. Andrew Cuomo

People struggling from mental stress during the pandemic can call the hotline at 1-844-863-9314