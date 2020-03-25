1 hour ago - Health

Cuomo: 6,000 mental health professionals providing free services

Jacob Knutson

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Wednesday that 6,175 mental health professionals have volunteered to help people cope with the emotional stress from the coronavirus pandemic through free online services.

Why it matters: Nine in 10 Americans are concerned about the coronavirus and half are worried about their jobs and ability to pay the bills, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index. 43% of Americans surveyed said their emotional well-being has declined in the past week.

What he's saying:

"No one's really talking about this. You know, we're all concerned about the immediate critical need, the life and death of the immediate situation which is right. But don't underestimate the emotional trauma that people are feeling and the emotional health issues. ... 6,000 mental health professionals agreed to volunteer to provide mental health services for people who need it. How beautiful is that?"
— Gov. Andrew Cuomo

People struggling from mental stress during the pandemic can call the hotline at 1-844-863-9314

Sam Baker

Coronavirus' growing emotional toll

Data: Axios/Ipsos surveys of 1,092 U.S. adults, conducted March 13-16, and 998 adults, conducted March 20-23, 2020. Margin of error of ±3.2 and ±3.3 percentage points; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The response to the coronavirus outbreak is increasingly taxing Americans' mental and emotional health, according to the second installment of our Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

By the numbers: Last week, just 29% of the people we surveyed said their emotional well-being had gotten worse lately. This week, that's up to 43% — compared with a much more modest increase in the number of people who said their physical health has deteriorated.

Margaret Talev

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Americans hit by stress, job losses

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey, margin of error of ±3.2 percentage points; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Four in five Americans are worried about the coronavirus, with twice as many Democrats as Republicans saying they're very concerned, according to the nearly 1,100 adults polled for the debut installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The stark new reality in America: 10% told not to work in the past week, 10% say they're self-quarantining, and 22% say their mental health got worse in the past week.

Margaret Talev

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Everything's worse

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey, margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Nine in 10 Americans are now concerned about the coronavirus, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index — with half worried about their jobs and their ability to pay the bills.

Why it matters: The second installment of our weekly survey shows sudden, massive changes to how we work, shop, socialize and care for ourselves and our families. The numbers also reflect an overwhelming sentiment that things are getting worse.

