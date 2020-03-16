New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state's coronavirus response won’t meet the capacity of the health care system.

Why it matters: Cuomo has criticized the federal government for not doing enough to confront the crisis, arguing that uniform, nationwide rules would be more effective than individual state mandates in slowing the influx of patients to hospitals.

What he's saying:

"The wave is going to break on the hospital system. We are doing everything we can to flatten the curve. I believe we've taken more dramatic actions than any state in the United States. I believe we've had the most effective response of any state in the United States. I don't believe we're going to be able to flatten the curve enough to meet the capacity of the health care system."

"Expanding the capacity of the health care system for a state is virtually impossible. Building a hospital is a very elaborate, extensive, expensive undertaking. Again, we need the federal government to play its role. The federal government has tremendous capacity."

Go deeper... Ex-FDA chief: "Wuhan-style outbreak" in NYC would overwhelm the system