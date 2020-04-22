1 hour ago - Health

Cuomo says Bloomberg volunteered to help develop "tracing army"

Fadel Allassan

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to develop a contact tracing program to help the tri-state area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Cuomo has previously said contact tracing — tracking down people who have interacted with coronavirus patients — is a key component to the "phased reopening of the economy" when the outbreak is under control in New York.

  • But Cuomo also conceded that the state is far from where it needs to be in terms of its capacity to conduct contact tracing.

The big picture: The shortfall in contact tracing is nationwide, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens, and neither the federal government nor most state and local governments have concrete plans to drastically increase contact tracing.

  • A John's Hopkins report estimates the U.S. would need to add about 100,000 new health care workers to get it up to speed.

What he's saying: Cuomo said he's spoken to the governors of Connecticut and New Jersey about plans to develop and train a "tracing army."

"Mayor Michael Bloomberg has volunteered to help us develop and implement the tracing program. ... As governor, I worked with Mayor Bloomberg. He has then developed an organization, he works with mayors all across the world, literally, in providing them guidance. 
"He has tremendous insight, both governmentally and from a private-sector business perspective in this. Remember, his company, Bloomberg, they went through the China closedown, open up. They went through the European closedown, open up. ... it is going to require a lot of attention, a lot of insight, a lot of experience and a lot of resources. 
"We're also going to be partnering with Johns Hopkins and vital strategies in putting together that tracing operation."
— Gov. Cuomo at a press briefing Wednesday

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

CDC director warns winter wave of coronavirus could be more deadly

CDC director Robert Redfield. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield warned in an interview with the Washington Post Tuesday that the second wave of the coronavirus this winter could be even more deadly due to its alignment with the start of flu season.

Why it matters: Redfield urged state and federal officials to use this time to prepare by ramping up testing capacity and contact tracing. He also stressed the need for Americans to understand the importance of social distancing as states lift stay-at-home orders, calling protests against the restrictions "not helpful."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United States surpassed 45,000 early Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 825,000 people and over 75,500 have recovered from the virus in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 4.1 million tests have been conducted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 13 hours ago - Health