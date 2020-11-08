Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said that Joe Biden's election victory could bring forth "a different tone" surrounding the coronavirus.

What he's saying: "I think you'll see a different tone now. I think you'll even see some governors start to take a different tone now that Mr. Trump is out of office. I think the political pressure of denying COVID is gone," Cuomo said on ABC's "This Week".

"I think you'll see scientists speak with an unmuzzled voice now and I think the numbers are going to go up and Americans are going to get how serious this is."

Cuomo echoed the warnings of public experts, who have cautioned of heightened risk for increased cases and deaths as the U.S. heads into the winter months, and the pandemic intersects with the flu season.

The state of play: Joe Biden on Monday will name a task force to combat and contain the spread of the virus. But will likely face the same partisan headwinds that have undermined America’s response all along upon taking office, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens.

