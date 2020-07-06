3 hours ago - Health

Cuomo accuses Trump of "enabling" the coronavirus surge

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused President Trump at a press briefing Monday of "enabling the virus" by refusing to admit the U.S. is experiencing a real surge of COVID-19 cases.

Why it matters: The alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S. is not due to increased testing, as President Trump has claimed as recently as this past weekend.

The big picture: While speaking at a Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, Trump said the U.S. has tested almost 40 million people and claimed that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless."

What he's saying:

  • “[Trump] wants to deny the COVID virus," Cuomo said at a press conference. "He has from day one. ‘Well it’s just like the flu. Well it’s going to be gone by Easter. It’s going to get warm and disappear like a miracle.’ He’s said all of things, and none of them were true.”
  • “We're not the United States of Denial. We have never been a nation that has excelled because we refused to admit the problem.”
  • “If he does not acknowledge that, then he’s facilitating the virus. He’s enabling the virus. How did this become a political statement?"

Rashaan Ayesh
Jul 5, 2020 - Health

FDA commissioner grilled on Trump's "harmless" coronavirus claims

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn didn't provide any evidence to support President Trump's claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless" while speaking with ABC's Martha Raddatz.

What he's saying: "Well, what I'd say is, you know, any case, we don't want to have in this country. This is a very rapidly moving epidemic. A rapidly moving pandemic. And any death, any case, is tragic. And we want to do everything we can to prevent that," Hahn said.

Andrew WitherspoonCaitlin Owens
10 hours ago - Health

Case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hotspots

Data: The COVID Tracking Project. Note: Vermont and Hawaii were not included because they have fewer than 20 cases per day. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't due to increased testing — particularly not where cases have grown fastest over the last month.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't yet know what it looks like when a pandemic rages on relatively unchecked after the health system has become overwhelmed. It may be about to find out.

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

