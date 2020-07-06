New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused President Trump at a press briefing Monday of "enabling the virus" by refusing to admit the U.S. is experiencing a real surge of COVID-19 cases.

Why it matters: The alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S. is not due to increased testing, as President Trump has claimed as recently as this past weekend.

The big picture: While speaking at a Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, Trump said the U.S. has tested almost 40 million people and claimed that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless."

Contradicting the president's unfounded claims, public health officials have said the nationwide surge in new cases is not simply a result of more testing.

What he's saying: