U.S. bans entry for 8 Cuban officials linked to crackdown on protesters

Shawna Chen

A man is arrested during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana on July 11. Photo: Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department announced Thursday new visa restrictions for eight Cuban officials who have been implicated in attempts to silence peaceful protests against the government.

Why it matters: Cuban authorities cracked down on civil rights protesters in multiple incidents last year. The eight individuals, who are now banned from entering the U.S., were involved with using "repression, unjust detentions, and harsh prison sentences" as intimidation tactics, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • Roughly 600 protesters remain jailed following the massive July 11 demonstrations, Blinken said. Some lack access to proper food and medicine, while others face worsening health conditions.

What they're saying: "These visa restrictions reinforce the U.S. commitment to supporting the Cuban people and promoting accountability for Cuban officials who enable the regime’s affront to democracy and human rights," Blinken said in a statement.

  • "The United States continues to use all appropriate diplomatic and economic tools to push for the release of political prisoners and to support the Cuban people’s call for greater freedom and accountability."

Go deeper

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
9 hours ago - World

Russia-led alliance sends forces to Kazakhstan as unrest intensifies

A burnt bus is seen by the Almaty mayor's office. Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

A Russia-led military alliance said Thursday it was sending forces to Kazakhstan to help quell the deadly unrest rocking the Central Asian country.

The big picture: Dozens of people, including protesters and police officers, have been killed in more than four days of unrest over what started as outrage over fuel price hikes and has since escalated into some of the worst street violence in Kazakhstan since the former Soviet country's independence in 1991, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
13 hours ago - World

Japan asks U.S. military to stay on base to stop COVID spread

The U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. Photo: Jinhee Lee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call Thursday for American soldiers to remain inside their bases in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 infections around U.S. military facilities, according to AP.

Why it matters: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday he asked Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to make the request for stronger restrictions on the bases because he was dissatisfied with the U.S. military's response to the spread of the virus, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Blinken warns Russia: No progress with "gun pointed at Ukraine's head"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. and Germany's top diplomats issued a joint warning to Russia ahead of high-level security talks in Europe next week, pledging "massive" economic consequences if Vladimir Putin proceeds with an invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: With Russia massing troops on the Ukrainian border and questions swirling about how far Germany is prepared to go to deter Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented a united front at their first press conference together in Washington.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow