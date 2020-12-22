Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Cryptocurrency company Ripple says SEC lawsuit is imminent

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Crypto company Ripple announced on Monday that it's expecting a lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its sale of XRP, the cryptocurrency it created.

Why it matters: If filed, it would be the highest-profile lawsuit of its kind. The SEC has sued a number of cryptocurrency companies in recent years over what it has deemed illegal sales of securities.

The big picture: Whether digital tokens — like XRP — are securities has been the central question regulators and the industry have been wrestling with in recent years.

  • SEC officials have declared Bitcoin and Ether to be currencies, as they are decentralized in their management, but have left the door open for others to qualify as securities, especially at the time of their issuance.
  • Yes, but: XRP is in a different situation. While it's widely traded, its originator, Ripple, is still very much involved and owns a significant portion of the currency (though it's held in reserves to be sold over time, which the company says it doesn't have control over).
  • XRP is currently the third most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market cap of about $22 billion.

What they're saying: "Make no mistake, we are ready to fight and win - this battle is just beginning," Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse tweeted with regards to the announcement, which was first reported by Fortune.

The bottom line: The potential lawsuit could have a significant impact in shaping the regulatory environment for digital tokens.

Jonathan Swan
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump trashes McConnell to fellow Republicans

Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images

President Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday night for acknowledging Joe Biden won the election, sending a slide to Republican lawmakers taking credit for saving McConnell's career with a tweet and robocall.

Why it matters: It's an extraordinary broadside against McConnell by the sitting president and most popular Republican in the party, ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate.

Shawna Chen
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Wyden: Dozens of Treasury email accounts breached in SolarWinds hack

Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty

Hackers who infiltrated government networks in the SolarWinds cyberattack compromised "dozens of email accounts" in the Treasury, Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said Monday.

Why it matters: The monthslong cyberattack impacted a range of companies and government agencies and has prompted outrage in Washington D.C. as officials try to get to the bottom of what happened. The Treasury has not yet been able to ascertain what information, if any, was stolen, per Wyden.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House passes coronavirus relief and government funding package

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill . Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House on Monday passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill along with a $1.4 trillion government funding bill.

Why it matters: The deal, which is expected to pass the Senate and be signed by President Trump, will deliver desperately needed aid to struggling Americans and businesses following months of gridlock on Capitol Hill.

