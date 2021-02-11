Sign up for our daily briefing

Memes as economic stimulus

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The current stratospheric levels of cryptocurrencies in general, and Dogecoin in particular, can make it a lot easier to spend money.

Driving the news: Another part of the thinking behind the Tesla cryptocurrency announcement is that for someone sitting on a lot of bitcoin, it's psychologically easier to transfer a single bitcoin to Tesla than it would be to try to write a check for $40,000.

  • An economist would say that transferring the bitcoin is exactly the same as selling the bitcoin and spending the proceeds. Which goes to show the limitations of economics.

For instance: Vitalik Buterin, one of the founders of Ethereum, announced this month that he had transferred exactly $4,280,784.20 of his crypto assets to GiveDirectly, the nonprofit that gives cash payments to the neediest people in the world.

  • "They take crypto," he wrote — a decision on the charity's part that clearly paid off handsomely. Buterin then added cheekily: "They don't yet take DOGE directly but maybe that can change."

GiveDirectly didn't need to be asked twice — they immediately set up a wallet for Dogecoin donations.

  • The result: Elon Musk donated 150,000 Dogecoin, worth just over $11,000. His tweet helped precipitate a rash of other Dogecoin donations, too.

The bottom line: Crypto can feel divorced from reality, in an easy-come-easy-go kind of way. Weirdly, that can make them an excellent fundraising vehicle.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Feb 10, 2021 - Economy & Business

Interest in crypto remains low but is growing fast

Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

Use of and interest in cryptocurrency remains far from mainstream, but it's growing at a sizable clip. Companies like PayPal, Square and most recently Tesla are helping by launching crypto payment programs.

Driving the news: A survey from data firm CivicScience provided first to Axios shows that since the third quarter of 2019 the number of people investing in cryptocurrencies has risen 50% — to 9% from 6% — and the number of people who intend to use crypto has more than doubled, rising to 7% from 3%.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Impeachment managers dissect Trump's rhetoric before riot

House impeachment managers are wrapping up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The latest: The Senate returned from a short break around 2:45 p.m. House manager Joaquin Castro focused on long-term security concerns that have stemmed from Jan. 6, including the perceived vulnerability of the U.S. government and adversaries like Russia and China exploiting the attack on American democracy for propaganda.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
57 mins ago - Science

What pregnant people face during COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New and expecting mothers are navigating a morass of science and medicine as they try to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 to themselves and their babies.

Why it matters: Pregnancy can be hard during normal times, but there's an extra layer of uncertainty during the pandemic as COVID-19 presents unique risks to pregnant people.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow