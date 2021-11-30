Sign up for our daily briefing

Crypto meets the real world

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

The two largest countries in the world seem intent on effectively banning their citizens from participating in crypto, which poses a serious threat to the crypto agenda.

Why it matters: The crypto world is global — but the real world is fragmented into nation-states, each of which claims control of what happens within its borders.

Driving the news: A bill set to be voted on by the Indian parliament has yet to be seen, but an official description says that it "seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India," save for "certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses."

  • The bill's stated aim is to lay the groundwork for a cryptocurrency issued directly by the central bank. India doesn't oppose crypto in general — it just wants to control all crypto activity within its borders, and centralize that activity on its own digital currency.

Context: Binance, by far the world's largest crypto exchange, recently came out with a list of 10 "fundamental rights for crypto users" — most of which would raise few eyebrows in the U.S. In other countries, however, the message is much more opposed to existing government policy.

  • "Every human being should have access to financial tools, like crypto, that allow for greater economic independence," say the principles.
  • "Crypto users deserve safe access to emerging technologies and practices, including NFTs, stablecoins, staking, yield-farming, and more."
  • Reality check: None of this is likely to be true any time soon for billions of people who live in China, India, or many other countries, including Thailand.

Between the lines: While the principles say that exchanges like Binance "should be subject to the appropriate regulations," there's no way to construct a global regulator who could consistently regulate international exchanges.

  • What they're saying: "I don’t think that’s possible," Binance founder Changpeng Zhao tells Axios. "Different regulators in different countries care about different things. For instance, AML means different things in different countries. In the U.S. it means terrorism. In Thailand it means taking money out of the country."

The bottom line: Private cryptographic value exchange is now large enough to matter. Which also means it's large enough for some of the world's biggest governments to try to quash.

Go deeper: China deems all cryptocurrency transactions illegal

Scott Rosenberg
Nov 29, 2021 - Technology

Battle for the soul of a new web

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A well-funded and intensely motivated chunk of tech's hive mind is finding common cause in a vast new project: rebuilding the web on a foundation of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech. They call it "Web3."

The big picture: Developers, investors and early adopters imagine a future in which the technologies that enable Bitcoin and Ethereum will break up the concentrated power today's tech giants wield and usher in a golden age of individual empowerment and entrepreneurial freedom.

Margaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

Biden administration makes first move on data privacy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Biden administration is launching its first big effort on privacy policy by looking at how data privacy issues affect civil rights.

Why it matters: An administration perspective on privacy policy could be key in developing a long-awaited national privacy law by putting the White House stamp on how to regulate privacy.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianJacque Schrag
3 hours ago - World
Exclusive: Airbnb hosts Xinjiang rentals on land owned by sanctioned group

Data: Axios research, Airbnb, Australia Strategic Policy Institute's International Cyber Policy Centre; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Airbnb has more than a dozen homes available for rent in China's Xinjiang region on land owned by an organization sanctioned by the U.S. government for complicity in genocide and forced labor, an Axios investigation has found.

Why it matters: The listings expose Airbnb to regulatory risk under U.S. law. They also land yet another American tech company in the crossfire between the U.S. and China.

