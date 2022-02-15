Sign up for our daily briefing

No crypto champs crowned during Super Bowl

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Crypto went mainstream on Sunday, via a series of hyped Super Bowl ads that featured everything from LeBron to Larry David to a bouncing, technicolor QR code.

Be smart: This was a new customer land-grab, with crypto companies reaching to the edges of TAM. But new tech has a very mixed track record when it comes to this particular sort of spend, particularly when bankrolled by venture capitalists.

  • Fourteen dotcom companies advertised during the 2000 Super Bowl, most of which are now defunct. Not just Pets.com, but also OnMoney.com and a marketing startup called Epidemic.com (whose URL is somehow unused).
  • Cash4Gold had an MC Hammer-led ad in 2009. It was bankrupt three years later, and the subject of legal headaches for its VC backers.
  • Quibi shelled out for a Super Bowl ad in 2020, during which it made the bold choice to not really explain what the company did. It didn't even last the year.
  • Oh, and then there are Mexico-grown avocados, whose ad just this past Sunday was followed by the U.S. suspending the import of ... wait for it ... Mexico-grown avocados.

I'm not suggesting this is a Madden-style curse. After all, that personal computer upstart in 1984 seems to have made a go of it. And it's always important to differentiate between the future success of an industry and of any individual companies (see com, dot).

  • When it comes to tech, however, champions aren't crowned on Super Bowl Sunday.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
26 mins ago - World

Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew in Windsor, England, in April 2021. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleged that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged for Prince Andrew to sexually abuse and rape her when she was 17 years old, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Why it matters: The financial details of the settlement were not disclosed, though it came after Andrew lost a bid to have the lawsuit dismissed, setting him up to face a civil trial in the U.S. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuDave Lawler
57 mins ago - World

Putin confirms "partial withdrawal" of troops but signals threat not over

Photo: Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Tuesday that he had decided to withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine and was prepared to re-enter security negotiations with the U.S. and NATO.

Why it matters: The partial pullback marks the first sign of de-escalation since Russia began its massive military mobilization near Ukraine late last year, but Putin also made clear the threat is not over.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gunmaker Remington to pay $73M to settle lawsuit with Sandy Hook families

A mourner places a carved wooden cross at a streetside memorial on Dec. 21, 2012, in Newtown, Conn. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Remington Arms on Tuesday agreed to a $73 million settlement of liability claims from nine families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, according to court documents and lawyers for the families.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the U.S. a gun manufacturer has been held responsible for a mass shooting, ABC News reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow