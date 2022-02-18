The existential question of crypto "utility" continues to roil the tech community, pitting some Web 2.0 icons against their web3 cousins. Enter into the buzz a recent New York Times feature about Helium, a crypto company whose business is centered on a real-world, non-financial application.

Driving the news: Helium recently raised $200 million in Series D funding at a $1.2 billion valuation, Axios has learned.

Tiger Global and FTX Ventures are among the new investors. Existing backers include Khosla Ventures, GV, Multicoin Capital, Munich Re Ventures and FirstMark Capital.

The company previously raised around $110 million in VC funding, per PitchBook, plus $111 million last summer via a token sale led by Andreessen Horowitz.

Skybridge Capital, the investment firm founded by Anthony Scaramucci, is in market with an SPV designed to buy both Helium equity (at a $1.27b valuation) and tokens. It's unclear if the seller would be Helium itself of a third party.

What it does: Helium is a decentralized network of over half a million hotspots that provides bandwidth for, and collects data from, nearby internet-of-things devices. Hotspot owners receive Helium tokens, called HNT, for their efforts. The more a hotspot is used, the more HNT an owner gets.

HNT's current market cap is $2.9 billion, although it's not yet traded on many of the most popular crypto exchanges.

Helium, which pivoted to a decentralized model years after its 2013 founding, declined to comment for this story.

The bottom line: There's way too much money going into crypto and web3 companies for the primary utility to be speculative trading. Helium and its ilk could be the off ramp to sustainability.