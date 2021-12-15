Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Crypto investor Katie Haun leaving Andreessen Horowitz

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Katie Haun, one of the world's most influential crypto venture capitalists, is leaving Andreessen Horowitz to form her own firm.

Why it matters: Haun has helped turn Andreessen Horowitz into the VC world's largest crypto investor, including a $2.2 billion fund raised earlier this year that's already been deployed.

  • Her deals have included OpenSea, Celo, Arweave and Royal. She also led the firm's investment in Coinbase, where she serves as an independent director.
  • She's expected to maintain all of her Andreessen Horowitz-related board seats.
  • “Katie is a very special leader in the crypto community who has been an invaluable part of the Coinbase team as we’ve grown," Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells Axios. "Founders starting out in crypto will benefit from having her in their corner."

The big picture: Haun isn't saying too much about her new firm, except that she plans to be the only general partner and that it will focus on crypto and Web3 startups.

  • She'll be joined by a small number of current Andreessen Horowitz staffers — albeit none from the investment team — including crypto marketing head Rachael Horwitz.
  • Andreessen Horowitz will be a large limited partner in Haun's new fund. Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz will make personal commitments, as will crypto-focused partner Chris Dixon.
  • Andreessen Horowitz staff members were informed of Haun's departure earlier today.

What she's saying: "I've been here for four years and am really proud of the value delivered to LPs and the founders we've backed," says Haun, a onetime federal prosecutor. "Marc, Ben and Chris really took a chance on me and on crypto, and I'm ready to go out on my own."

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Updated 1 min ago - Science

Historic storm bringing damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Map showing the extent of maximum wind gusts, with orange and red showing wind gusts at or above 60 mph, on Dec. 15. Image: Weatherbell.com

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states on Wednesday, from 100 mph winds in Colorado to record warmth and the potential for tornadoes in Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds could knock out power to more than 100,000 people and complicate cleanup efforts from the devastating weekend tornadoes in Central states.

Go deeper (3 min. read)
Kate Marino
41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed sees interest rate hikes in 2022

Gold plated seal inside the Federal Reserve System's Eccles Building. Photo: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday a plan to shorten the amount of time it's going to take to bring its emergency bond market purchases to an end — the so-called "taper."

The big picture: These purchases helped stabilize the Treasury bond market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, shoring up investor confidence and ultimately allowing stocks to begin their sharp rise.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden speaks to families in tornado-ravaged Kentucky

President Biden speaks with a resident as he tours storm damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 15. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden traveled to western Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the devastating damage from last weekend's tornadoes and storms.

The latest: Biden visited Mayfield, one of the hardest-hit areas. There, he received a briefing, toured the tornado-ravaged town and spoke with affected families.

Go deeper (1 min. read)