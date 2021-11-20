Sign up for our daily briefing

A billionaire's crypto win

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

People take pictures of a copy of the U.S. Constitution during an auction at Sotheby's last night. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

The story of a group of cryptocurrency traders failing to buy a copy of the Constitution shows just how much of a gulf there still is between the real world and the crypto world.

Driving the news: Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin outbid a group of 17,437 donors in an auction at Sotheby's last night, promising to pay $47.4 million for the document.

  • Because he had promised Sotheby's he would bid on the work, using something called an "irrevocable bid," or third-party guarantee, he was entitled to a $4.2 million rebate, bringing his net price down to $43.2 million.

Why it matters: As crypto adoption spreads, the asset class is going to be increasingly enmeshed with systems that have existed for centuries, like 277-year-old Sotheby's. The shenanigans show that players fluent in the old ways still have a narrow edge in the game.

Catch up quick: ConstitutionDAO this week raised about $47 million to bid on the document.

  • Think of ConstitutionDAO as a more pseudonymous, crypto-centric version of a GoFundMe or Kickstarter project, as Axios' Scott Rosenberg and Peter Allen Clark write.

Between the lines: The DAO wasn't legally allowed to bid on the Constitution. Instead, an old-fashioned LLC had to be constructed to make the bid, with extremely opaque governance ties between the DAO and the LLC.

The bottom line: Memes have become powerful enough to propel crypto participants into areas they barely understand.

  • But Griffin, a noted crypto skeptic, knew exactly how much money his opponents had and, therefore, exactly what he needed to bid to win the document.

Go deeper

Sara FischerDan Primack
Nov 18, 2021 - Economy & Business

Crypto co-stars with Hollywood

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Crypto has gone Hollywood, and vice versa, as the two industries are deepening their financial and strategic ties.

The big picture: For crypto, these partnerships are about building brand awareness. For entertainers and entertainment companies, it's about fear of missing out on the next big thing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

WTA asks U.S. ambassador to China for 'urgent' help in finding missing tennis star

China's Peng Shuai in a women's doubles semi-final match at the Kunming Open tennis tournament on April 27, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's ambassador to the United States should assist in "bringing about a satisfactory result" in regards to the missing tennis player Peng Shuai, Women's Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon wrote in a letter dated Friday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo)
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The beauty industry overlooks rising Latina demand

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Latinas are a growing segment in the beauty and self-care industries, outspending non-Hispanic buyers in the past few years.

Why it matters: Many companies have yet to market to them, while brands aimed at Latinas or have Latina founders struggle to attract investors.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

