Cruise unleashes driverless test cars in San Francisco

Cruise, the self-driving technology company backed by General Motors and Honda, has begun testing cars in San Francisco with no human behind the wheel.

Why it matters: The driverless tests represent a small but important step toward the future deployment of autonomous vehicles, said Cruise CEO Dan Ammann.

"What we’re witnessing here is the move of real self-driving out of the R&D lab and on to the path to being a commercial product that everyone can use."

Reality check: The testing is still fairly modest. Cruise's newly issued driverless test permit in California limits it to just five test vehicles.

And while the permit applies to the entire city, Ammann said the cars will stick to just a few San Francisco neighborhoods, and then steadily expand "to new parts of the city, and different times of day...until we're operating everywhere and around the clock with a full fleet of our driverless AVs."

A Cruise video highlighting the first driverless trip shows it occurred at night, in a residential neighborhood, with no other cars encountered except those parked along the side of the street.

An operator in the passenger seat held a "kill switch" but had no access to the traditional driver controls, a Cruise spokesperson tells Axios.

What they're saying: "There are no shortcuts to achieving a moment like this – especially when the complexity of the driving environment is like 40 times more difficult than a typical suburban setting," Ammann said.

For the record: In October, Waymo opened its driverless taxi service to the public in a Phoenix suburb.