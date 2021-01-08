Cruise hires ex-Delta Air Lines executive to lead rollout of self-driving taxis

Cruise is turning to a former Delta Air Lines' executive to begin the rollout of its self-driving taxi business.

Why it matters: Gil West, who retired as Delta's chief operating officer last year at age 59, will become COO at Cruise as it shifts from research and development to commercialization of autonomous vehicles. He'll report to CEO Dan Ammann.

What they're saying: "There will be no bigger shift in the transportation industry in my lifetime than the move to self-driving," West said in a statement. "I’ve been training my entire career for an opportunity like this one.”

Go deeper: Cruise S.F. tests show self-driving cars have a long way to go

