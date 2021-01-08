Cruise hires ex-Delta Air Lines executive to lead rollout of self-driving taxis

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Cruise is turning to a former Delta Air Lines' executive to begin the rollout of its self-driving taxi business.
Why it matters: Gil West, who retired as Delta's chief operating officer last year at age 59, will become COO at Cruise as it shifts from research and development to commercialization of autonomous vehicles. He'll report to CEO Dan Ammann.
What they're saying: "There will be no bigger shift in the transportation industry in my lifetime than the move to self-driving," West said in a statement. "I’ve been training my entire career for an opportunity like this one.”
Go deeper: Cruise S.F. tests show self-driving cars have a long way to go