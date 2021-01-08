Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Cruise hires ex-Delta Air Lines executive to lead rollout of self-driving taxis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Cruise is turning to a former Delta Air Lines' executive to begin the rollout of its self-driving taxi business.

Why it matters: Gil West, who retired as Delta's chief operating officer last year at age 59, will become COO at Cruise as it shifts from research and development to commercialization of autonomous vehicles. He'll report to CEO Dan Ammann.

What they're saying: "There will be no bigger shift in the transportation industry in my lifetime than the move to self-driving," West said in a statement. "I’ve been training my entire career for an opportunity like this one.”

Go deeper: Cruise S.F. tests show self-driving cars have a long way to go

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small business Paycheck Protection Program to restart next week

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of Paycheck Protection Program loans will open on Monday, albeit not for everyone.

Why it matters: As evidenced by this morning's bleak jobs report, many businesses continue to be battered by the surging pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Energy implications of Biden's latest Cabinet picks

Marty Walsh, Gina Raimondo, Merrick Garland (from L to R). Photos: Paul Morigi, Paul Marotta, and Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's final burst of Cabinet picks could have important roles to play in the new administration's climate change and energy agenda.

Driving the news: Biden plans to nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for Commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor, and Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Dominion sues Sidney Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $1.3 billion in damages against Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who has pushed unfounded conspiracy theories alleging that the company was involved in an international communist plot to rig the election against President Trump.

The big picture: Dominion alleges that Powell acted "in concert with allies and media outlets determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election—caused unprecedented harm." In an interview with the Axios Re:Cap podcast last week, Dominion CEO John Poulos did not rule out suing Trump himself.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow