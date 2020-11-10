Cruise to test autonomous grocery delivery for Walmart in Arizona

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Cruise
Walmart is partnering with self-driving technology company Cruise to pilot autonomous grocery deliveries in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Why it matters: Cruise is not the first partner Walmart has selected to test AV deliveries. But the retailer noted that Cruise's fleet of electric vehicles, powered with renewable energy, supports its mission to achieve zero emissions by 2040.