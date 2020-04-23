1 hour ago - Economy & Business

What crude oil's all-time low price means

Felix Salmon
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The price of oil is at all-time low. Even if you put aside the technical factors that caused the May WTI futures contract to close at negative $37.63 per barrel, oil has never been this cheap, in real terms, since the 1973 oil crisis.

Why it matters: Oil, like cash, is based on flows: the number of barrels produced per day, versus the number of barrels consumed. Oil also literally makes the world move: powering cars, trucks, planes, trains and ships. Now that the world has stopped moving, demand is well below supply, and storage capacity is running out.

  • By the numbers: Global oil demand averaged 99.9 million barrels a day last year. April’s oil demand will be 77.6 million barrels a day, estimates Magnus Nysveen, head of analysis at consultancy Rystad Energy.
  • While demand for oil has stopped suddenly, supply of oil can't stop so easily. Capping wells is expensive, and causes lasting damage. And international cooperation is in short supply these days.

Crude oil is dirty, smelly, flammable, and extremely toxic. It's also the chief contributor to global warming. And as we're now seeing, it's a terrible investment.

The bottom line: Oil is providing an object lesson in why currencies are superior to commodities — and certainly shouldn't be linked to commodity prices.

Bryan Walsh

The new "peak oil" could be demand, not production

Data: EIA; Chart: Axios visuals

Fifteen years ago, the world was worried it would run out of oil, yet this week the crude market cratered, with prices for American oil temporarily going negative.

The big picture: While the recent price crash is largely due to unprecedented drops in demand for oil because of COVID-19 lockdown policies, technological advances over the past decade unlocked new supplies in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Ben Geman

Oil giant Equinor cuts dividend in sign of coronavirus impact

Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea west of Stavanger, Norway. Photo: Getty Images

The multinational oil giant Equinor said Thursday that it's sharply cutting its first quarter dividend payouts by 67% compared to the prior quarter, citing "unprecedented market conditions and uncertainties."

Why it matters: Norway-based Equinor is the first oil major to cut dividends due to the pandemic-fueled collapse in oil prices and demand.

Ben Geman

How the White House could try to help U.S. oil-and-gas producers

U.S. oil prices crashed into negative territory for the first time in history. Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There are various ideas kicking around, in addition to previously floated proposals — which Congress has yet to approve — to buy 77 million barrels of oil for the SPR.

The big picture: Steps that don't require new Capitol Hill actions could be key for the White House. Edward Moya, an analyst with the firm OANDA, warned in a note that President Trump "will see strong resistance from Congress in giving out any funds to oil and gas companies."

