CrowdStrike, a Sunnyvale, Calif.-based cybersecurity company, raised $612 million in its IPO. It priced 18 million shares at $34, well above its $23-$30 offering range (let alone its original $19-$23 range), for an initial market cap of $6.69 billion.

Why it matters: This is the latest indication that Wall Street has a voracious appetite for money-losing tech unicorns, so long as they don't focus on ride-hail.