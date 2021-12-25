Crocs stockholders aren't fans of the company's agreement to buy casual sandal brand Hey Dude for $2.5 billion, as shares on Thursday fell 11.6%, the most in a single day since April 2020.

Inside the deal: Crocs is trying to diversify beyond its trademark rubber clogs, which went from cool to uncool to cool again. Company sales for the third quarter were up 73% year-over-year, and shares hit an all-time high in early November.