Crocs shares sink after Hey Dude deal announcement

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo by Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Crocs stockholders aren't fans of the company's agreement to buy casual sandal brand Hey Dude for $2.5 billion, as shares on Thursday fell 11.6%, the most in a single day since April 2020.

Inside the deal: Crocs is trying to diversify beyond its trademark rubber clogs, which went from cool to uncool to cool again. Company sales for the third quarter were up 73% year-over-year, and shares hit an all-time high in early November.

  • Even with Thursday's drop, Crocs' $7.27 billion market cap is still nearly double what it was one year ago.
  • The deal for Hey Dude, which was founded in Italy in 2008, includes $2.05 billion in cash and $495 million in Crocs stock. All proceeds go to Hey Dude co-founder and CEO Alessandro Rosano.

Axios
Updated 58 mins ago - World

5 stories worth your time

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. GDP stocking stuffer: The COVID-19 vaccine generated economic savings equal to 2.3% in the real gross domestic product to the U.S. this year.
  2. Thank a teacher: Severe burnout is raising concerns about turnover — and more broadly, the state of education.
  3. Record low: U.S. population grew by 0.1% in the year that ended July 1, the slowest rate since the nation's founding.
  4. New supply chain crisis: Shipping containers carrying medical supplies are facing ongoing transportation congestion
  5. Buckle up: Wall Street strategists see the shape of 2022 pegged to three main hooks: inflation, corporate spending and the pandemic's path.
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

New York cuts essential worker quarantine times in half

Photo by Victor J. Blue/Getty Images

New York's essential workers now can return to work just five days after receiving a positive COVID-19 test, so long as they're vaccinated and asymptomatic.

Why it matters: The revised rules cuts quarantine time in half from 10 days and come as New York has struggled to maintain staffing levels within a variety of industries, including health care, food services, and transportation.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel thousands of holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Waves of last-minute flight cancellations prompted by surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and staff shortages continued into Christmas Day.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruption.

