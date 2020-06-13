20 mins ago - Technology

Crisis Text Line CEO ousted after staff accusations of racism

Nancy Lublin attends 2019 Forbes Healthcare Summit in December 2019 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Crisis Text Line CEO Nancy Lublin was ousted by the nonprofit's board of directors on Friday, in response to allegations of racism and mistreating staff.

The big picture: The crisis hotline has emerged as a key mental health resource — particularly for younger people — amid the coronavirus pandemic, as individuals grapple with how to cope in a drastically changed world.

  • Lublin's termination — effectively immediately, per the board — follows a stream of Twitter posts that used the hashtag #notmycrisistextline alongside allegations of micro-aggressions and abuse.

What they're saying: "Crisis Text Line is not the safe and welcoming place it should be," the board of directors wrote to staff in a letter on Friday. "We recognize and apologize for our role in enabling this environment to persist. We take full accountability and are ready to address these issues head-on. No form of racism or bullying of any kind will be tolerated at Crisis Text Line."

  • Anti-racist trainings for board members will begin in July, the board told staff.
  • In light of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and misconduct, the company is also examining alternatives to sending law enforcement to help those in crisis who use the hotline, saying: "We are committed to saving lives, but must balance between the life-saving work of active rescues and the potential risks associated with sending law enforcement to people's homes."

Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 7,620,750 — Total deaths: 424,775 — Total recoveries — 3,606,402Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 2,044,572 — Total deaths: 114,613 — Total recoveries: 547,386 — Total tested: 22,517,262Map.
  3. Public health: Trump admin rolls back Obama-era transgender health care protectionsModerna reveals the limits of making a coronavirus vaccine.
  4. States: Coronavirus curve rises in Florida and Texas, as states reopen.
  5. Business: Automakers might not recover from coronavirus until after 2025.
  6. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  7. Housing: More evictions could be looming for America's renters.
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The real-life changes won by the protests

Demonstrators protest near the White House June 4. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

Marchers have delivered a clear message in the 19 days since George Floyd was killed — change how America's police treat black people, and do it now.

The big picture: If you look beyond the symbolic gestures and focus on the concrete actions, there's a good deal of there there, even if it's still insufficient.

Fadel Allassan
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

School districts cut ties with local police amid George Floyd protests

Protesters in Minneapolis. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Public school districts across the U.S. are cutting ties with local police departments, amid a wave of pressure and protests following the death of George Floyd.

Why it matters: Many districts have introduced school resource officers, known as SROs, over the last couple decades in response to school shootings. But civil rights advocates argue that installing officers in schools puts students of color at risk.

