Crime drops around the world as coronavirus keeps people home

Rashaan Ayesh

Dallas school district officers Mylon Taylor and Gary Pierre push a car that ran out of gas while waiting in line for a weekly school meal pick-up. Photo: LM Otero/AP

Chicago drug arrests are down 42% in the weeks since the city shut down — a trend playing out globally as cities report stunning crime drops, AP reports.

The big picture: Even among regions that have the highest levels of violence outside a war zone, fewer people are being killed and fewer robberies are taking place.

Zoom out: Around the world, tougher security policies and gang truces are playing a major role in the decline.

  • El Salvador reported an average of two killings per day last month, down from a peak of 600 daily a few years back, per AP.
  • Crime levels dropped 84% in Peru last month.
  • In South Africa, reported rapes are down from 700 to 101 compared to this time last year.

Yes, but: Law enforcement officials worry about a surge of unreported domestic violence, and what happens when restrictions lift — or go on too long.

  • Chicago did see a spike in gun violence this week, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which reported 60 shootings — 19 fatal — between Sunday and Thursday.

Go deeper: Increase in domestic violence feared during virus lockdown

