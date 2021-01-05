Crime alert app Citizen raises new funding

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Citizen, a mobile app that provides users with notifications of nearby emergencies and crimes (and lets them livestream video), raised around $73 million in new funding, according to an SEC filing.
Why it matters: The app has been criticized for encouraging overzealous interest in local crime that can lead to vigilantism, while proponents argue it's created a unique hub for vetted local safety data that can be helpful to residents. Greycroft partner Dana Settle is listed on the filing, and Axios has learned that the firm led the round.