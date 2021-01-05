Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Crime alert app Citizen raises new funding

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Citizen, a mobile app that provides users with notifications of nearby emergencies and crimes (and lets them livestream video), raised around $73 million in new funding, according to an SEC filing.

Why it matters: The app has been criticized for encouraging overzealous interest in local crime that can lead to vigilantism, while proponents argue it's created a unique hub for vetted local safety data that can be helpful to residents. Greycroft partner Dana Settle is listed on the filing, and Axios has learned that the firm led the round.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
14 mins ago - Economy & Business

PPP loans return with a lot of unanswered questions

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The stimulus bill begrudgingly signed by President Trump on the Sunday after Christmas includes $284 billion for a revived Paycheck Protection Program, which would be available to small businesses whether they received loans the first time around or not.

How it will work: We don't know. And that's a problem.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The bear case for big energy and climate deals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Anyone thinking that the immediate past is a prologue for Capitol Hill dealmaking could be in for rough years ahead.

Catch up fast: In late December, Congress passed and President Trump signed legislation to cut a major greenhouse gas, extend clean energy tax incentives and bolster Energy Department tech deployment programs.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Technology

Former Trump economic adviser Gary Cohn joins IBM as vice chairman

Gary Cohn (R) with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gary Cohn, the former top economic adviser to President Trump and former president of Goldman Sachs, tweeted Tuesday that he is joining IBM as vice chairman.

The big picture: Cohn, a Democrat, was considered one of the most powerful "globalists" in Trump's West Wing. He disagreed with Trump on just about every issue besides tax cuts and resigned in 2018 after a struggle inside the White House over tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow