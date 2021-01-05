Crime alert app Citizen raises new funding

Citizen, a mobile app that provides users with notifications of nearby emergencies and crimes (and lets them livestream video), raised around $73 million in new funding, according to an SEC filing.

Why it matters: The app has been criticized for encouraging overzealous interest in local crime that can lead to vigilantism, while proponents argue it's created a unique hub for vetted local safety data that can be helpful to residents. Greycroft partner Dana Settle is listed on the filing, and Axios has learned that the firm led the round.