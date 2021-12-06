Ajaz Patel, a bowler for New Zealand's cricket team, took all 10 wickets in an innings this weekend against India in Mumbai.

Why it matters: Patel is just the third bowler in Test cricket's 150-year history to accomplish this feat — which could be translated to "recording all 10 outs," in baseball parlance.

How it works: Test matches last up to five days, broken into four innings, with each side batting twice.

An innings is complete when 10 batsmen have been dismissed, most commonly when a hit is caught out of the air or the ball hits the wicket.

By rule, multiple bowlers must be used in an innings — usually between four and six — so it's rare for just one to take all 10 wickets.

Of note: There have been 2,439 Test matches in history, meaning this happens once every 813 games. It's an anomaly, but it's no perfect game (23 in 218,400 games = one every 9,495 games).

Between the lines: Despite Patel's historic performance, India is dominating New Zealand in the Test, leading by nearly 400 runs with half an innings left.