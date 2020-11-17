Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Crewed SpaceX capsule docks to International Space Station

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Two crewmembers using the tablets inside the Crew Dragon as it is docked to the ISS. Photo: NASA TV

The International Space Station has four new crewmembers delivered to the orbiting outpost care of SpaceX.

Why it matters: This mission marks the first fully operational flight of the Crew Dragon and ushers in a new era of regular, human missions to orbit operated by SpaceX for NASA.

Where it stands: NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi docked to the space station at 11 p.m. Monday ET.

  • The Crew Dragon launched to orbit from Florida on Sunday evening.
  • The four crewmembers spent about 27 hours in transit, eating, sleeping and monitoring the spacecraft's controls during their trip.

1 fun thing: The four astronauts were joined aboard their capsule by a Baby Yoda plush doll that served as an indicator for when the crew was in zero-gravity.

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
Updated 23 hours ago - Science

SpaceX launches new crew of astronauts for NASA

The Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Florida. Photo: NASA TV

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Japan's Soichi Noguchi are on their way to the International Space Station.

Why it matters: The crewed launch marks the second time SpaceX has launched people to orbit for NASA and the mission is expected to be the first of many regular flights like this to the space station.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
Nov 15, 2020 - Science

Watch as SpaceX launches a new crew to orbit for NASA

The Falcon 9 rocket standing on the pad during a test. Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Four astronauts are set to launch to the International Space Station on Sunday aboard a SpaceX capsule.

Why it matters: This flight will be the company's second crewed launch for NASA and is expected to be the first of many regular flights to the station, helping end the space agency's reliance on Russian rockets for crewed missions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel AllassanRebecca Falconer
Updated 51 mins ago - Science

Most powerful Atlantic hurricane of 2020 makes landfall in Nicaragua

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, per the National Hurricane Center.

Why it matters: The storm is the most powerful of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, with "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides expected across portions of Central America," the NHC said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow