Crewed SpaceX capsule docks to International Space Station

The International Space Station has four new crewmembers delivered to the orbiting outpost care of SpaceX.

Why it matters: This mission marks the first fully operational flight of the Crew Dragon and ushers in a new era of regular, human missions to orbit operated by SpaceX for NASA.

Where it stands: NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japan's Soichi Noguchi docked to the space station at 11 p.m. Monday ET.

The Crew Dragon launched to orbit from Florida on Sunday evening.

The four crewmembers spent about 27 hours in transit, eating, sleeping and monitoring the spacecraft's controls during their trip.

1 fun thing: The four astronauts were joined aboard their capsule by a Baby Yoda plush doll that served as an indicator for when the crew was in zero-gravity.