Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: LendingTree; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

About 2 in 3 Americans incorrectly believe that their credit score gets a boost from carrying a credit card balance.

Reality check: It’s the other way around.

One missed payment can cause your credit score to fall by 50 to 100 points once it’s a month or more late, according to LendingTree.

By the numbers: 65% of people believe that carrying a balance helps your score, including 79% of Generation Z and 73% of millennials, according to a LendingTree survey released Tuesday.

Baby boomers are the least likely generation to misunderstand the dichotomy, but more than half still wrongly believe in the positive effects of a credit card balance.

The bottom line: Basic financial education can help prevent a lower credit score, which leads to higher borrowing costs.