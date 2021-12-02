Sign up for our daily briefing

A credit feast

Data: New York Fed SCE Credit Access Survey; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Americans want access to more credit than they have since the pandemic began. Demand for borrowing is increasing, albeit alongside consumer jitters about being able to shoulder unexpected bills.

What’s happening: Requests for credit card applications and credit limit increases are leading the demand rebound, according to the latest credit access survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

  • Credit card application rates reached 26.5% in October 2021, up 10.8 percentage points from the low point hit last October.
  • Mortgage application rates have also exceeded 2019 and 2020 levels, though the appetite for refinancing has subsided a bit in the second half of this year.

Yes, but: Lenders may not generate more profit from the trend because while people might borrow more they are also paying off balances at a faster rate, the Wall Street Journal reported.

What we're watching: Households say that with the exception of mortgage refis they are likely to apply for even more credit over the next 12 months (think mortgages, credit cards, card limit increases and auto loans), the survey found.

  • The strengthening appetite coincides with respondents, on average, having a lower expectation for being able to cover a $2,000 emergency expense — while at the same time expecting to have to do so.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Nov 30, 2021 - Economy & Business

Retail's IOU boom

Black Friday shoppers in Skokie, Ill. Photo: Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty Images

Here's a staggering stat: Americans' use of "buy now, pay later" options increased 438% between November 2019 and November 2021, according to an Adobe analysis reported by Retail Dive.

Why it matters: This is one of the biggest new trends in shopping right now. People are getting more and more comfortable with apps like Afterpay, Klarna and Affirm that facilitate "buy now, pay later," and let customers spread out the cost of purchases over a long period of time without a credit card.

Stef W. KightSophia Cai
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Little-noticed spending bill provision could fix green card backlog

Expand chart
Re-created from CATO Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

Immigrants caught in backlogs to receive green cards could become U.S. permanent residents years — even decades — faster if a little-noticed provision in President Biden's $1.75 trillion "human" infrastructure bill becomes law.

Driving the news: The provision would recover more than 400,000 family and employment-based green cards previously authorized by Congress but unused since 1992, according to data confirmed by a Senate aide.

Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - World

Courage vs. coddling with China

Peng Shuai of China serves during the China Open in Beijing in 2017. Photo: Andy Wong/AP

The women's professional tennis tour suspended tournaments in China Wednesday out of concern for Peng Shuai, on the same day that a top business voice made excuses for Beijing.

Why it matters: Ahead of February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, some sports figures are taking on the regime — while Big Business shrinks from confrontation with the world's second-largest economy.

