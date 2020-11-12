Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Americans' credit card balances are on a sustained decline for the first time since the financial crisis.
By the numbers: Credit card balances peaked at $847 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, per TransUnion. Since then, they've declined in three successive quarters, by a total of $124 billion.
The bottom line: Even record economic growth in Q3 wasn't enough to turn this trend around. American consumers still haven't rediscovered their penchant for debt.