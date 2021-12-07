The U.S. surgeon general warned on Tuesday young people face "unprecedented" mental health challenges — and the pandemic has only made matters worse.

Why it matters: Depression, suicidal ideation and emergency room visits for mental health reasons have risen significantly in young people, according to the 53-page advisory from the country's top physician, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy.

"It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place," he wrote.

Details: Mental health challenges were already climbing before COVID, the report says, but: "The pandemic era’s unfathomable number of deaths, pervasive sense of fear, economic instability, and forced physical distancing from loved ones, friends, and communities have exacerbated the unprecedented stresses."

Murthy acknowledged other challenges to children's and teens' wellbeing, including a national reckoning over the killings of Black Americans by police, violence against Asian Americans, gun violence, and growing concerns about political polarization, climate change and misinformation.

Emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts in early 2021 rose by 51% for adolescent girls and 4% for adolescent boys compared to the same time period in 2019.

Reduced in-person interactions also made it more difficult to identify signs of child abuse and mental health concerns, the report said.

What he's saying: "To be sure, this isn’t an issue we can fix overnight or with a single prescription," Murthy wrote in his introduction. "Ensuring healthy children and families will take an all-of society effort, including policy, institutional, and individual changes in how we view and prioritize mental health."

"Our obligation to act is not just medical — it’s moral."

