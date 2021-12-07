Sign up for our daily briefing

Report: COVID exacerbated young people's "unprecedented" mental health challenges

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 15. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surgeon general warned on Tuesday young people face "unprecedented" mental health challenges — and the pandemic has only made matters worse.

Why it matters: Depression, suicidal ideation and emergency room visits for mental health reasons have risen significantly in young people, according to the 53-page advisory from the country's top physician, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy.

  • "It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place," he wrote.

Details: Mental health challenges were already climbing before COVID, the report says, but: "The pandemic era’s unfathomable number of deaths, pervasive sense of fear, economic instability, and forced physical distancing from loved ones, friends, and communities have exacerbated the unprecedented stresses."

  • Murthy acknowledged other challenges to children's and teens' wellbeing, including a national reckoning over the killings of Black Americans by police, violence against Asian Americans, gun violence, and growing concerns about political polarization, climate change and misinformation.
  • Emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts in early 2021 rose by 51% for adolescent girls and 4% for adolescent boys compared to the same time period in 2019.
  • Reduced in-person interactions also made it more difficult to identify signs of child abuse and mental health concerns, the report said.

What he's saying: "To be sure, this isn’t an issue we can fix overnight or with a single prescription," Murthy wrote in his introduction. "Ensuring healthy children and families will take an all-of society effort, including policy, institutional, and individual changes in how we view and prioritize mental health."

  • "Our obligation to act is not just medical — it’s moral."

Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
Dec 6, 2021 - Axios Denver

Cracks emerge in Colorado's mental health system

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A new investigation has exposed a slew of problems plaguing Colorado's behavioral health system.

Why it matters: Colorado leads the U.S. with the highest rate of adult mental illness and least access to care, according to Mental Health America.

Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's pick to lead major banking regulator drops out

Saule Omarova, nominee for Comptroller of the Currency, at a confirmation hearing on Nov. 18. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden's pick to head one of the country's most powerful banking regulators is dropping out of consideration for the post, according to a statement from Biden that accepted the withdrawal.

Why it matters: Saule Omarova, nominated to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, faced a tough path to confirmation — with opposition from Republicans and moderate Democrats.

Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors nationwide.

Why it matters: It's the latest setback in the Biden administration's rollout of COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Federal judges in two states temporarily barred the administration from enforcing mandates for millions of workers last week.

