"The next culture war": Vaccines for young kids

Pfizer and federal officials are scrambling to speed up COVID vaccines for kids under 5 — but polls indicate plenty of parents may be on the fence about getting their child vaccinated right away.

Why it matters: Officials are trying to get first shots into the littlest arms to protect against severe disease and hospitalization — which, while rare for young kids, is still a real threat.

But parents of younger children are generally more cautious, which for some could mean a race to get the shots once their kids are eligible while others choose to wait.

"When I looked at these numbers, I thought: 'Buckle up, PTAs. Toddler vaccines are the next culture war,'" John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll, told Axios.

In a Harris poll of 306 parents of kids under 5 provided exclusively to Axios, 73% of vaccinated parents said they're likely to vaccinate their kids under 5, while only 35% of unvaccinated parents would.

On the flip side, 65% of unvaccinated parents said they are unlikely to get their kids under 5 vaccinated, while just 27% of vaccinated parents agreed.

Between the lines: It's hard to get an exact read on this question in polling, because once parents of kids under 5 are separated out in the data, the sample size gets small and the margins of error get large.

But the polling organizations Axios spoke with said their numbers are large enough to offer a meaningful picture of parents' vaccine sentiment.

By the numbers: When digging deeper into the data, Harris found that more women (47%) said they were unlikely to want their kids to get the shot than men (31%).

Almost half of the suburban respondents (49%) said they were unlikely to want the shot for their kids — almost as high as people from rural areas (57%) — compared to just 25% in urban areas.

More of those identifying as independents (57%) than Republicans (38%) or Democrats (26%) said they were unlikely to want the shot for their kids under 5.

"That doesn't really fit the mold. The unlikely are usually rural, Republicans, [making] under $50K," Gerzema said. These results suggest that suburban moms are "maybe having a pause on this and thinking should we just wait a couple of weeks on this?"

Other polls found more evidence of reluctant parents.

The Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index, which includes responses from 181 parents of children under 5 across three waves of polling since the beginning of the year, found that 44% of parents with kids under 5 said they were not very or not at all likely to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible, while 41% said they would be likely.

The KFF Vaccine Monitor released last week, which included 162 responses from parents, found just three in 10 parents of children under 5 said they'd get their child vaccinated right away once a vaccine is approved. That was an improvement from one in five in July.

The bottom line: If and when Pfizer's vaccines become available for the youngest kids, officials will have a job ahead of them convincing many parents to take advantage of them, even after two years of waiting.