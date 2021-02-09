Sign up for our daily briefing

J&J CEO: Annual COVID-19 vaccine shots may be necessary for a few years

Alex Gorsky. Photo: Lucas Jackson/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images

People might need the coronavirus vaccine annually in years to come, much like the seasonal flu shot, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told CNBC on Tuesday.

What he's saying: "Unfortunately, as [the virus] spreads it can also mutate," Gorsky said at an event. "Every time it mutates, it’s almost like another click of the dial so to speak where we can see another variant, another mutation that can have an impact on its ability to fend of antibodies or to have a different kind of response not only to a therapeutic but also to a vaccine."

  • The U.S. government purchased 100 million doses of the J&J vaccine last summer.
    “We will meet our commitments and at the same time we’re doing everything we possibly can to safely and effectively accelerate” production, Gorsky added Tuesday.

The big picture: J&J requested emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week for its single-dose vaccine.

  • The company announced at the end of January that its vaccine was 66% effective in protecting against moderate to severe COVID-19 disease in Phase 3 trials.
  • J&J’s vaccine, which results in development of neutralizing antibodies, is long-lasting and doesn’t require freezing like Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots, per Bloomberg. The vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to three months.

Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
11 hours ago - Technology

Experts say vaccine misinformation crackdown is coming too late

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook on Monday became the latest in a run of tech firms and media outlets taking action to stem the tide of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, but experts worry the scramble to limit vaccination skepticism may be too little, too late.

Why it matters: "With all of these press releases, what we don't understand is, how is it actually going to be operationalized?" says Claire Wardle, the U.S. director of anti-misinformation nonprofit First Draft. "Anti-vaxxers have historically always figured out where the policy guidelines are and figure out a way around them."

Oriana Gonzalez
8 hours ago - Health

Uber and Walgreens partner to offer free rides to vaccination sites

Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Uber and Walgreens on Tuesday announced they will join forces to offer communities of color free rides to vaccination sites.

Why it matters: The pandemic has disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic people, and initial vaccination data already shows that people of color are being vaccinated at lower rates than white people.

Marisa Fernandez
11 hours ago - Health

Most seniors aren't vaccinated yet

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Most seniors have not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine yet, according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: There's simply not enough vaccine available right now to take on every priority. Even as states eye the next phase of the process and additional high-risk groups clamor for access, there's still a long way to go just in protecting most vulnerable.

