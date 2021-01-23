Sign up for our daily briefing

Pfizer to supply 40 million vaccine doses to lower-income countries

Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech will supply 40 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to COVAX, the global effort aimed at ensuring that every country has access to COVID-19 vaccines, the drug makers and World Health Organization announced Friday.

Why it matters: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned earlier this week that the world is "on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure" due to unequal distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

Details: Pfizer will provide the vaccine through the COVAX program at a "not-for-profit price."

  • Financial terms of the agreement have not been released, but the WHO said Friday that "rollout will commence with the successful negotiation and execution of supply agreements."
  • Delivery of first doses is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

The big picture: COVAX is led by the WHO, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

What they're saying: "The urgent and equitable roll-out of vaccines is not just a moral imperative, it is also a strategic and economic imperative," Tedros said in a statement Friday.

  • "This agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech will enable COVAX to save lives, stabilize health systems and drive the global economic recovery."

Go deeper: Biden to bring U.S. into COVAX vaccine initiative

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
15 hours ago - Health

The most vulnerable Americans aren't getting enough vaccine information

Data: KFF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hispanic, Black and lower-income Americans are more likely than white and higher-income Americans to say they don't have enough information about when or where they'll be able to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to new KFF polling.

Why it matters: This further suggests that vaccinating the most vulnerable Americans will be an uphill battle.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin OwensMichelle McGhee
17 hours ago - Health

People of color disadvantaged in coronavirus vaccine effort

Expand chart
Data: GoodRx, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

Communities of color tend to have fewer pharmacies per capita, putting them at a disadvantage in the coronavirus vaccination effort.

Why it matters: If racial disparities aren't addressed in the vaccination effort, including by setting up alternative vaccine sites, communities of color will fall even further behind in a pandemic that has already highlighted deep structural racism within the health care system.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Jan 22, 2021 - Health

Florida requiring proof of residency to get coronavirus vaccine

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a health care worker at a drive-thru site at Tropical Park on Jan. 13 in Miami. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida's surgeon general issued new guidelines on Thursday requiring people seeking COVID-19 vaccines to provide proof of permanent or seasonal residency.

Driving the news: Of the more than 1 million people who have received the first dose of the vaccine in Florida as of Wednesday, over 39,000 reside out of state, per data from the Florida Department of Health. The number and reports of out-of-state recipients have caused concern over what many have described as "vaccine tourism."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow