People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to quarantine after exposure to someone infected with the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

Yes, but: The CDC's definition of "fully vaccinated" is narrow in scope. The agency urges caution regardless of vaccination status, especially as new variants continue to spread.

Details: Since both vaccines currently authorized require two doses, the CDC defines a fully vaccinated person as someone who meets the following criteria:

Has waited two weeks or longer after second shot in two-shot series.

Is within 3 months after receipt of the final dose in the series.

Remains asymptomatic since COVID-19 exposure.

Those who do not meet all three criteria should quarantine for two weeks, per CDC guidance. Fully vaccinated people should watch for symptoms as well.

What they're saying: "This recommendation to waive quarantine for people with vaccine-derived immunity aligns with quarantine recommendations for those with natural immunity, which eases implementation," the CDC said.