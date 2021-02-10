Sign up for our daily briefing

CDC: COVID-19 quarantine unnecessary for fully vaccinated people

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to quarantine after exposure to someone infected with the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

Yes, but: The CDC's definition of "fully vaccinated" is narrow in scope. The agency urges caution regardless of vaccination status, especially as new variants continue to spread.

Details: Since both vaccines currently authorized require two doses, the CDC defines a fully vaccinated person as someone who meets the following criteria:

  • Has waited two weeks or longer after second shot in two-shot series.
  • Is within 3 months after receipt of the final dose in the series.
  • Remains asymptomatic since COVID-19 exposure.

Those who do not meet all three criteria should quarantine for two weeks, per CDC guidance. Fully vaccinated people should watch for symptoms as well.

What they're saying: "This recommendation to waive quarantine for people with vaccine-derived immunity aligns with quarantine recommendations for those with natural immunity, which eases implementation," the CDC said.

Go deeper

Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation
15 hours ago - Health

Knowing someone who's been vaccinated helps reduce hesitancy

Photo: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Knowing someone who has been vaccinated, and seeing that the vaccine does not produce any significant adverse effects, is emerging as the leading reason people are willing to get vaccinated themselves. 

Why it matters: This means vaccine hesitancy should diminish naturally as more people are vaccinated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
David Nather
13 hours ago - Health

How to get COVID-19 vaccines to communities of color

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The COVID vaccine campaign can be an opportunity to address long standing disparities in the health care provided to people of color, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said Tuesday in a proposal for how to distribute the vaccines equitably.

Why it matters: People of color have been hit especially hard not just by the pandemic, but also by the disruptions caused by it.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus vaccine fears permeate workplaces

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A quarter of American workers are either unsure about getting vaccinated against the coronavirus or are planning not to get the shots, according to a new survey from The Conference Board.

Why it matters: Worker vaccinations are key to safely reopening businesses — from offices to restaurants and shops — around the country.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

