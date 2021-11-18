Sign up for our daily briefing

Mask-wearing reduces COVID incidence by 53%, study shows

A face covering required sign posted in the basement of the House side of the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Mask-wearing is the single most effective public health measure against the coronavirus, cutting incidence by 53%, according to a new global study published in the British Medical Journal.

Why it matters: The findings come as parts of the world, including D.C., increasingly loosen masking requirements, citing vaccine efficacy. Experts have warned against lifting mask mandates too soon.

What they're saying: "This systematic review and meta analysis [of non-pharmaceutical interventions] suggests that several personal protective and social measures, including handwashing, mask wearing, and physical distancing are associated with reductions in the incidence of covid-19," the researchers wrote.

  • While vaccines have proven safe and effective at saving lives, they do not offer 100% protection, especially in light of new variants, the study notes.
  • "Public health efforts to implement public health measures should consider community health and sociocultural needs, and future research is needed to better understand the effectiveness of public health measures in the context of covid-19 vaccination."

The big picture: 254,910,151 people have contracted COVID globally, per data from Johns Hopkins University. 5,122,686 have died from the disease.

Shawna Chen
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

World gets tough on the unvaccinated

People wait at the registration desk for a vaccination appointment in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via Getty Images

Public officials around the world are imposing new restrictions on the unvaccinated as many nations struggle to raise their COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Why it matters: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely than those vaccinated to get infected and 10 times more likely to die from the coronavirus, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many health care systems are buckling under new waves in cases among the unvaccinated.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
Nov 18, 2021 - Science

Fear and loneliness caused surge of early pandemic calls for help

Expand chart
Source: Brülhart, M., Klotzbücher, V., Lalive, R. et al. in Nature; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Fear and loneliness replaced relationship and livelihood concerns during the pandemic, a team of scientists said after looking at millions of helpline calls in multiple countries before and after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The big picture: Doctors and policymakers are trying to assess the impact of quarantines, school closures and other public health measures on our emotional and mental well-being. Using helpline data could become an important assessment tool, the researchers said.

Axios
17 hours ago - World

Greece to add restrictions on unvaccinated as COVID cases jump

The Archaelogical Musuem in Athens, Greece. Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

Greece on Thursday became the latest country to announce additional restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Why it matters: Like other countries imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated, Greece is facing a spike in coronavirus cases and 61.1% of people are vaccinated in the country, compared to 64.5% in the EU, per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

