Birx: U.S. should prepare for COVID surge in the South

Southern states should be prepared for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases this summer, former White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said Sunday.

Driving the news: Birx told CBS' "Face the Nation" she expects to see a wave of COVID-19 cases across the South this summer similar to ones during 2020 and 2021.

"What has happened each time is we've had a summer surge across the South and a winter surge that starts in our Northern Plains and moves down, accelerated by Thanksgiving and the holidays," Birx said.

"Each of these surges are about four to six months apart," she added. "That tells me that natural immunity wanes enough in the general population after four to six months — that a significant surge is going to occur again."

What she's saying: "We have to make it very clear to the American people that your protection against infection wanes," she added.