COVID deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket

Axios
Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Daily COVID infections have more than doubled over the past two weeks, reaching an average of more than 760,000 new infections per day in the U.S.

By the numbers: COVID deaths are also on the rise, up from about 1,200 per day two weeks ago to an average of over 1,700 per day now. The toll is a reminder that while Omicron is not as deadly as past variants, it’s still a serious threat for vulnerable people.

Details: Relative to its population, Rhode Island has the country’s biggest COVID outbreak, with an average of more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents. Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York each have more than 350 cases per 100,000 people.

  • If Washington, D.C. was a state, it would be the only state where new infections are slowing down. All 50 of the actual states saw new cases increase over the past two weeks, and most of those increases were large.
  • Only three states — Idaho, Maine and Montana — are averaging fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

What we’re watching: The pace of COVID deaths may continue to rise over the coming weeks.

  • Compared to previous variants, Omicron appears to kill a much smaller proportion of the people it infects.
  • But cities that were hit with early Omicron surges still saw increases in COVID deaths, lagging a few weeks behind their spikes in cases, per The New York Times.

Ivana Saric
10 hours ago - Health

WHO chief: “We must not allow this virus a free ride"

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries against becoming complacent in the fight against COVID-19 at a press briefing Wednesday, as cases soar worldwide.

Why it matters: As many countries are beginning to emphasize learning to live with the virus, Tedros cautioned the dangers of this approach given how much of the world remains unvaccinated.

Shawna Chen
15 hours ago - Health

Preliminary data shows COVID was leading cause of death for cops in 2021

Honor Guard teams from around the Mid-Atlantic region head to the gravesite during a funeral service on Jan. 11, 2022 in Baltimore. Photo: Scott Serio/AFP via Getty Images

COVID was the highest cause of law enforcement deaths in 2021, according to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF).

Driving the news: COVID-related deaths increased 65% last year. Of the 458 confirmed law enforcement line-of-duty deaths from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 301 were caused by COVID.

Oriana Gonzalez
16 hours ago - Health

Study: Omicron associated with 91% reduction in risk of death compared to Delta

Nurses wearing PPE attend to patients in a Covid-19 ICU at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital on Jan. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Omicron infections are associated with a 91% reduction in risk of death compared to the Delta variant, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, citing a new Kaiser Permanente Southern California study.

The big picture: The study also showed that Omicron infections were also associated with a 74% reduction in risk of going to the ICU, as well as a 53% reduction in risk of being hospitalized, Rochelle Walensky said.

