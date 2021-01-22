Hong Kong to put tens of thousands on lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

Sign up for our daily briefing
Hong Kong health workers patrol a street where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Photo: Anthony Kwan via Getty Images
Hong Kong will place tens of thousands of residents on lockdown to curtail outbreaks in neighborhoods with aging, subdivided flats, the government announced Thursday.
Why it matters: It’s the first time Hong Kong has imposed a lockdown since the pandemic began. The restrictions will begin Saturday and last for at least two weeks.
- Hong Kong has recorded 9,797 total COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University.
Details: Residents in designated mandatory testing areas within Yau Tsim Mong and Sham Shui Po districts will not be allowed to leave unless they provide negative coronavirus test results.
- Residents with medical health needs are exempt.
- Failure to comply will result in fines or greater penalty.
- "The government will seriously follow up on the compliance of compulsory testing notices by persons subject to compulsory testing, and continually review the compulsory testing arrangement of the above specified areas taking into account the epidemic development," a Food and Health Bureau spokesperson said in a press release.