COVID was the highest cause of law enforcement deaths in 2021, according to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF).

Driving the news: COVID-related deaths increased 65% last year. Of the 458 confirmed law enforcement line-of-duty deaths from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 301 were caused by COVID.

"[T]his number appears to increase almost daily," NLEOMF said in its annual fatalities report. Authors stressed that it's likely a significant number of COVID deaths that have yet to be reported.

Fatalities due to firearms were second highest after COVID deaths.

The big picture: 2021 marked the highest total line-of-duty officer deaths since 1930, per the report.