COVID infections rise in Beijing ahead of Winter Olympic Games

Kierra Frazier

A police officer stands guard inside the closed loop bubble to protect against the spread of COVID-19 for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics near the main media center at the Olympic Park. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Seventeen athletes and team officials at the Beijing Winter Olympics tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, jumping from two to 19 in a day, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Government officials in Beijing have encouraged local districts to maintain "full emergency mode" as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city prior to the Winter Olympic Games.

State of play: Thirty-six Games-related personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, including 29 cases when they arrived at the Beijing airport and seven more in the "closed loop" system that is separated from the public, per Reuters.

  • Athletes must test negative twice within 96 hours of their flight and again once they arrive in Beijing.
  • "We are now just going through the peak period of people arriving in China and therefore we expect to see the highest numbers at this stage," the Games' medical chief, Brian McCloskey, said, per Reuters.
  • McCloskey added that COVID-19 infections are unlikely to leak out into the public.

What to watch: The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off on Friday.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. police arrest suspect after swastika graffiti found at Union Station

Dozens of swastikas and anti-Obama slogans, most of them covered up by workers, were drawn on pillars around the exterior of Union Station in Washington on Friday. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Washington, D.C., police have arrested a suspect allegedly connected to drawings of swastikas that appeared etched around the entrance to Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning.

The latest: Police arrested and charged Geraldo Pando, 34, with "display of certain emblems and defacing private/public property."

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Dave Lawler
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Mapped: The world's most and least corrupt countries

Expand chart
Data: Transparency International; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

The most corrupt governments in the world are in South Sudan, Syria and Somalia, according to Transparency International's annual index, while the "cleanest" are in Denmark, Finland and New Zealand.

  • Breaking it down: The U.S. is 27th, China 66th, India 85th, Brazil 96th and Russia 136th. Scroll over the map to see each country's ranking.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Historic bomb cyclone blizzard slams New England, may break records

A man walks along Surf Drive in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm in Falmouth, Mass. on Jan. 29, 2022. (Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A historic blizzard is raging Saturday from the northern Mid-Atlantic to New England, with forecasters warning that Boston may set a record for its heaviest snow event on record.

The latest: Reports of 16" of snow have come in from parts of southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office.

Go deeper (3 min. read)