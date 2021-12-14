Sign up for our daily briefing

COVID may qualify as disability under ADA, EEOC says

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) updated guidance on COVID-19 on Tuesday stating that employees who have had the disease may be protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Why it matters: The updated guidance expands on previous announcements that people with long-haul COVID could qualify for disability resources. Not everyone who tests positive will qualify and the EEOC said that employers must individually evaluate each employee to determine if they meet the requirements.

The big picture: To qualify for help under the ADA, a person would have to show one of the following:

  • An "actual" disability, such as a physical or mental impairments that limits a major life activity.
  • A "record of" a disability shows the worker's record of impairment or
  • Be "regarded as" an individual of disability, meaning an employer takes some action against a person due to a perception that a worker has a disability.

For example: The EEOC said employees who may have developed heart inflammation or suffered a stroke due to COVID-19 may be able to qualify.

  • But a worker who tests positive and is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms similar to the common cold or flu would not qualify, the EEOC said.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
8 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll indicates long COVID prevalence

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

About one in seven Americans who experienced COVID say they had symptoms at least a month later, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

The big picture: While it's still hard to pin down how many people experience long COVID, the poll offers additional evidence of its widespread impact.

Margaret Talev
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: The danger of vaccine mandates

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Half of Americans say it should be illegal for companies to deny service or employment to the unvaccinated, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This carries real political risk for Democrats as President Biden's mandates on federal workers and large employers meet legal challenges across the country and Republicans use try to use the implementation of mandates as a wedge issue.

Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - Sports

NFL requires coaches and some staff get COVID vaccine boosters

Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The NFL is requiring vaccinated coaches, team personnel and front office staff in Tier 1 and 2 to receive COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27, according to a memo the league sent to teams Monday.

Why it matters: If employees don't get a booster by the deadline, they risk losing their vaccination status, an NFL requirement for Tier 1 and 2 staff.

