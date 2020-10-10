26 mins ago - Health

How genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A startup is developing a genetic test that could identify people at risk of an inflammatory overreaction to COVID-19.

Why it matters: If we can predict who might be in danger of a severe COVID-19 case, we can focus prevention and potentially treatment on those who might need it the most.

What's happening: Earlier this week, the biotech company GoodCell announced a program with the New York Blood Center to study how genetic variations in the blood can contribute to COVID-19 severity.

How it works: GoodCell offers personal biobanking, which allows customers to withdraw and store blood cells so they can potentially be used for treatments in the future, like CAR-T or stem cell therapy.

  • As part of that service, GoodCell has developed genetic tests to assess the quality of the donated cells, including certain mutations that are connected to an increase in risk for cardiovascular disease through abnormal inflammation.
  • Many severe cases of COVID-19, especially in younger patients, featured an inflammatory overreaction called a cytokine storm.
  • "We found parallels between patients getting sick from cytokine storms and the accumulated genetic changes connected to cardiovascular disease," says Salvatore Viscomi, chief medical officer at GoodCell.

By the numbers: A French study in July of 122 hospitalized COVID-19 patients found a correlation between the presence of the mutations and a higher likelihood of ending up on a ventilator.

  • GoodCell is working on its own clinical study on the question, with the aim of creating a test that could identify those genetic risk factors in the wider population.
  • "If you know you're at risk of getting more than the sniffles from [COVID-19], you would be more likely to change your behavior," says Viscomi.

Yes, but: COVID-19 is still a new disease, and it's likely that a variety of factors ultimately combine to determine the severity of an infection.

The bottom line: One of the biggest challenges of COVID-19 is just how varied its presentation is, from no symptoms at all to sudden death. But our genes may help predict the most likely outcome before we even get sick.

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham refuses to take COVID test for Senate debate in SC

Graham talks with reporters in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) refused to take a COVID-19 test as demanded by his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison, forcing organizers of Friday's U.S. Senate debate to change the format at the last minute.

Why it matters: If Graham were to test positive for the virus it could delay confirmation hearings on Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Jacob Knutson
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's off coronavirus treatment medication

President Trump said he has been off coronavirus medication for at least eight hours, in his first televised event since his hospitalization for treatment of COVID-19.

Why it matters: Trump claimed on Fox News that he went to Walter Reed Medical Center because he felt tired and denied that he received supplemental oxygen because he had trouble breathing. White House physician Sean Conley said last week that the president received oxygen after his oxygen saturation level dropped below 94%.

Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Chris Christie released from hospital.
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases.
  3. Business: As job losses continue, doubts are rising about unemployment data.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
