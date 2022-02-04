Sign up for our daily briefing

CDC to expand wastewater surveillance program in bid to better track COVID

Shawna Chen

Wastewater control inspectors retrieve sewage samples, which are sent to labs to detect the presence of COVID, in Oakland, California on July 14, 2020. Photo: Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that it will expand a program that detects the coronavirus in wastewater as part of an effort to better track infection trends across the U.S.

Why it matters: Roughly 40-80% of people with COVID-19 shed viral RNA in their feces, according to CDC estimates. That makes wastewater surveillance a critical tool for monitoring the virus' spread.

How it works: Shedding the virus in feces starts "very early" after someone gets infected before tailing off, said Amy Kirby, team lead for the National Wastewater Surveillance System.

  • "It’s in fact, one of the first signs that we see of infection, which is really important for this early warning capability for wastewater," Kirby said at a briefing Friday. "We see those rates go up very, very high."
  • These increases typically occur before corresponding increases in clinical cases, Kirby added.

Driving the news: The CDC's program, which picks up on infections from people with or without symptoms, is currently operating with over 400 sites. In the next few weeks, an additional 250 sites are expected to begin providing data as well.

  • This information will be made available to the public for the first time on the CDC's COVID data tracker.
  • Users will be able to see changes in wastewater virus levels over the previous 15 days for each participating community, as well as the percentage of positive tests from the last 15 days, Kirby said.

What they're saying: "These built-in advantages can inform important public health decisions, such as where to allocate mobile testing and vaccination sites," Kirby said.

  • "Public health agencies have also used wastewater data to forecast changes in hospital utilization, providing additional time to mobilize resources and preparation for increasing cases."
  • The program still has limitations, especially in communities with transient populations or minimal sewer infrastructure, and should be used in combination with case-based surveillance, Kirby noted.
  • But many cities and counties are already "using their wastewater testing to better understand the trajectory of a surge of infections," Kirby added. "Now more communities will have the opportunity to use this tool to help guide their public health decision making."

Hope King, author of Closer
38 mins ago - Technology

Facebook and Snapchat pivot to the pros

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Facebook and Snapchat are relying more on professionally created content as personal sharing on social media continues to decline.

Why it matters: The pivot away from the stuff that made these companies what they are could provide a buffer against growing regulatory pressure.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Health

U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000

A memorial vigil for nursing home residents who died due to COVID on March 20, 2021 in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S.'s death toll from the coronavirus crossed 900,000 on Friday, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: Accelerated by Omicron, the gruesome milestone comes less than two months after the U.S. topped 800,000 COVID deaths.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence says Trump is “wrong” about overturning 2020 election

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that former President Trump is "wrong" to claim that Pence could have overturned the results of the 2020 election during the election certification.

Driving the news: "I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said while speaking at a conference hosted by the Federalist Society in Florida.

