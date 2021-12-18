Boat boom won't let up

Superyacht builders are entering the new year with more boats on order than ever before.

Driving the news: The mega-rich (whose wealth ballooned during the pandemic) sought out giant yachts at record rates for a private refuge from the virus — and there are fresh signs it isn't letting up, per Boat International's annual report out this week.

"The lack of travel and the desire to isolate has been universally good for the boat industry," Princess Yachts' Will Green says in the report.

The intrigue: Companies have all but stopped building yachts on "spec" because of the wild demand. The number of boats built without owners hit the lowest level on record.

Those with the means will be hard-pressed to find a semi-custom yacht available for purchase before 2024 — a historic wait time as demand soars and component shortages bite.

Between the lines: The "Octopus" — one of the world's biggest yachts, first commissioned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen — was the priciest yacht sale of the year: about $260 million.

The new yacht hurdle: dwindling places to park them.

What they're saying: "We have lost sales because people could not find anywhere to keep the boat," Issy Pereira, a Florida-based yacht dealer, told Miami Today this week.