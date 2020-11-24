Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Health expert: Black and Latino homelessness will spike without pandemic relief package

Photo: Axios

Black and Latino Americans are facing “terrible financial problems” due to COVID-19, health expert Robert Blendon said on Tuesday at a virtual Axios event.

Why it matters: The pandemic has hit communities of color harder than white Americans, and the population of homeless Black Americans and Latinos will only increase if there is no emergency federal aid, Brendon said.

The state of play: 72% of Latinos and 60% of Black Americans said they had serious financial problems in the household despite federal aid, according to Blendon. That’s almost double that of white Americans.

  • Four in 10 Black Americans and Latinos said they didn’t have savings left.
  • 25% couldn’t pay their mortgage, utilities or rent.
  • “We have people who were hanging on by the fingernail when there was federal aid, and there’s no federal aid [now]. We’re about to stop the limited protection that you can’t be evicted if you can’t pay your rent or utility.”

The bottom line: Helping these communities has become politicized, Blendon said, but if politicians don't figure it out, the Black and Latino communities will suffer.

Axios
Nov 20, 2020 - Health

Toronto, Peel placed under lockdown as COVID cases soar across Canada

A medical worker walks outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Ontario officials announced new coronavirus lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region on Friday, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all residents to stay home, saying COVID-19 "cases across the country are spiking massively."

Why it matters: Canadian officials predict that by end of the month, the death toll from COVID-19 could be between 11,870 and 12,120, with the country's total cases between 366,500 and 378,600, Reuters reports. Canada has recorded 315,751 cases and 11,265 deaths since the pandemic began.

Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines push for "COVID-free passports" as vaccine race heats up

Airline employees at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago on Monday, after Chile resumed international flights. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced Monday that it's "in the final development phase" of a "digital passport" mobile app that would receive COVID-19 test and vaccination certificates.

Why it matters: Per a statement from Nick Careen, IATA's senior vice president of airport, passenger, cargo and security, the app would "get people traveling again safely," as the airline industry seeks to recover from the pandemic.

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Kelly Loeffler to return to campaign trail after 2nd negative test

Sen. Kelly Loeffler addresses supporters during a rally on Thursday. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) campaign announced Monday that she "looks forward to getting back out on the campaign trail" after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time, following earlier conflicting results.

Why it matters: Loeffler has been campaigning at events ahead of a Jan. 5 runoff in elections that'll decide which party holds the Senate majority. Vice President Mike Pence was with her on Friday.

