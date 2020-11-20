Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Watch: COVID-19 and the AIDS Fight

Join Axios on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on the global response to two pandemics — AIDS and COVID-19, featuring Every Mother Counts founder Christy Turlington Burns, Churches Health Association of Zambia Head of Advocacy Yoram Siame and ONE Campaign President and CEO Gayle E. Smith.

Nov 16, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: The CTO of the future

Join Axios on Friday, Nov. 20 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on the future of STEM education, featuring actor Miranda Cosgrove, Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani and Lyda Hill Philanthropies CEO Nicole Small.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden wins Georgia, AP projects

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

President-elect Biden has won Georgia, AP reported Thursday evening.

Why it matters: His win, the first by a Democrat there since 1992, sets the state up as a new battleground — giving Georgia a chance to test that status in January when the runoffs for two Senate seats determine control of the chamber.

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden maintains lead in Georgia after hand recount

Gwinnett County election workers handling ballots as part of the recount on Nov. 16. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Georgia election officials released the results of the state's hand ballot recount of the 5 million votes cast in the presidential election on Thursday.

Why it matters: The report concludes that President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by 12,284 votes, slightly narrowing Biden's lead of around 14,000 before the risk-limiting audit.

