Rockefeller Foundation president: COVID-19 pandemic an "accelerant" of global wealth inequality

The Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah

The COVID-19 pandemic is an "accelerant" of a divergence between the world's poor and its wealthy, Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah said at an Axios event Tuesday.

Why it matters: Shah said "history has shown we did not do enough" for the world's lower income communities coming out of the 2008 recession, "and we have experienced this tremendous divergence as a result."

By the numbers: Most "richer" nations provided 20% to 30% of GDP in fiscal aid to their own economies since the pandemic began, Shah said.

  • Emerging markets have provided about 6% of GDP, and that number is about 2% for developing countries. "That's devastating," Shah said.

Shah said the Rockefeller foundation is partnering with international institutions like IMF and the World Bank to propose a trillion dollar "global green recovery," that would help "support efforts to extend renewable electrification and green development pathways to more than a billion people around the world."

  • "Right now is an important time for the global community to stand up."

Watch the full event here.

Ursula Perano
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers call Trump "singularly responsible" for Capitol riots

Photo: Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

House impeachment managers on Tuesday made their case for the indictment of former President Trump in a brief, arguing that he pushed his supporters into a "frenzy," while dubbing him "singularly responsible" for the deadly siege at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

What they're saying: The Democratic managers argue that Trump's actions were not protected by the First Amendment, stating, "If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be."

Dave Lawler, author of World
36 mins ago - World

Alexey Navalny sentenced to prison

Navalny is escorted to prison by police. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been sentenced to about 2.5 years in prison, officially for violating parole while he recovered in Germany from an assassination attempt.

Driving the news: A 3.5-year suspended sentence dating from 2014 — stemming from charges that were widely seen as politically motivated — was turned into a prison term, minus the ten months Navalny previously spent under house arrest. His arrest last month upon his return to Russia sparked widespread protests over the past two weekends.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - World

China strategies bloom in Washington

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A proliferation of new policy ideas often accompanies a changing of the guard in Washington. But this time around, growing concern over China's rise has driven debate into overdrive, as numerous stakeholders present competing visions for a U.S. response.

Why it matters: The actions the U.S. and its allies choose to take over the next few years could make the difference between a world made safer for autocracy or one in which human rights and liberal ideals still have a fighting chance.

