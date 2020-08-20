26 mins ago - Health

Study: Kids may contribute to COVID-19 community spread more than previously thought

Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A study, published Thursday, found that children may play a larger role in the spread of COVID-19 than previously realized, intensifying concerns as schools grapple with whether to reopen.

Why it matters: The findings, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, coincide with changing scientific research analyzing children's ability to spread the virus, despite showing mild or no symptoms.

What they found: Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Mass General Hospital for Children in Boston found that of the study's 192 participants, 25% tested positive for COVID-19.

  • The children who tested positive had significantly higher levels of the virus in their airways compared to adult patients hospitalized in intensive care units.
  • While some of the children presented symptoms, others did not, adding to fears that children may be silent spreaders of the virus.
  • "It would be ineffective to rely on symptoms or temperature monitoring to identify SARS-CoV-2 infection," the study's authors wrote, emphasizing the need for mask use and social distancing.
  • “Some people thought that children might be protected,” Alessio Fasano, one of the study's authors, told the Washington Post. “This is incorrect. They may be as susceptible as adults — but just not visible.”

The big picture: The closure of schools and day cares across the U.S. has limited the understanding of how children contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

Additionally, recent studies have raised concerns about infections among children.

  • A report in the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that COVID-19 cases among children increased 40% in the second half of July.
  • Children can also develop multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which is a serious COVID-19 related illness that could develop within several weeks after infection.

The bottom line: Children are not spared from the virus and could worsen community spread as schools reopen.

Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - World

Coronavirus helps drive Sweden death tally to highest in 151 years

The scene in central Stockholm in May during the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden recorded its highest death tally since 1869 in the first half of 2020 — and COVID-19 pushed the toll 10% higher than the average for the period over the past five years.

Why it matters: The figures released by government agency Statistics Sweden Wednesday showing 51,405 people died from January to June coincide with the country taking a more relaxed approach to the pandemic. Schools and businesses have remained open and the nation took a "herd immunity" approach.

Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: More than 22.2 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 783,800 have died from the virus globally, per Johns Hopkins University data. Over 14.1 million have recovered.

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
12 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus hotspots keep improving

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed, Danielle Alberti, Sara Wise/Axios

The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. continues to slow, driven by significant progress in the South and Southwest, where cases skyrocketed earlier this summer.

Why it matters: All of the second-order controversies consuming the U.S. — like whether to open schools for in-person instruction — would be easier to resolve if we could get the virus under control and keep it there.

